Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Saibaba's message inspires humanity: PM Narendra Modi

Modi wrote this message in a visitor's book after offering prayers to Saibaba at the world famous temple town Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Saibaba's message of "shradha aur saburi" (faith and patience) has inspired humanity.

Modi wrote this message in a visitor's book after offering prayers to Saibaba at the world famous temple town Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

"I felt immense peace after darshan of Saibaba. His message of faith and patience is one which inspires the entire humanity," he said.

The prime minister said that in Shirdi, one gets to witness the spirit of equality of all religions and people from all faiths bow before Saibaba.

"In today's global situations, Saibaba's mantra 'Sabka malik ek hai' (one god governs all) is important for world peace.
