PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|saharsa-election-result-live-updates-bjps-alok-ranjan-jha-leading-against-rjds-lovely-anand-6098111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21. Watch Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 121

Need 1 more seats to win

MGB : 114

Need 8 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saharsa Election Result LIVE Updates: BJP's Alok Ranjan Jha leading against RJD's Lovely Anand

According to the latest Election Commission trends, BJP's Alok Ranjan Jha is leading from Saharsa, while RJD's Lovely Anand is trailing by a margin of 21544 votes at 4:30 pm.

Moneycontrol News

The counting of votes for the Saharsa assembly constituency, which went to polls on November 7 in the three-phase elections, is underway.

According to the latest Election Commission trends, BJP's Alok Ranjan Jha is leading from Saharsa, while RJD's Lovely Anand is trailing by a margin of 21544 votes at 4:30 pm.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Arun Kumar of RJD won in this seat by defeating Alok Ranjan of BJP by a margin of 39,206 votes which was 20.21 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 53.03 percent in 2015 in the seat.

Close

related news

Most exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggested that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

Follow LIVE updates of the 2020 Bihar assembly election result here

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #Bihar Election 2020 #Saharsa

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.