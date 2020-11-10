Saharsa Election Result LIVE Updates: BJP's Alok Ranjan Jha leading against RJD's Lovely Anand

The counting of votes for the Saharsa assembly constituency, which went to polls on November 7 in the three-phase elections, is underway.

According to the latest Election Commission trends, BJP's Alok Ranjan Jha is leading from Saharsa, while RJD's Lovely Anand is trailing by a margin of 21544 votes at 4:30 pm.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Arun Kumar of RJD won in this seat by defeating Alok Ranjan of BJP by a margin of 39,206 votes which was 20.21 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 53.03 percent in 2015 in the seat.

Most exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggested that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.