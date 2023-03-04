 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sagarmala projects worth Rs 1 lakh cr identified in Andhra Pradesh: Shipping Minister

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

Speaking at the Global Investors' Summit being held in Visakhapatnam, Sarbananda Sonowal said some of the projects are focused on roll on roll off (RORO), passenger jetty, fishing, port modernisation and skill development among others.

More than 110 projects worth around Rs 1.1 lakh crore have been identified in Andhra Pradesh under Sagarmala, even as 35 works worth Rs 32,000 crore have already been completed, Union Minister of Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking at the Global Investors' Summit being held in Visakhapatnam, he said some of the projects are focused on roll on roll off (RORO), passenger jetty, fishing, port modernisation and skill development among others.

According to the Minister, Visakhapatnam Port has exhibited a healthy cargo growth of over 7.5 per cent in 2022-23.

"Following directions from the Ministry, the port is in the process of transforming as a landlord port. Other ports also may comply by 2023," said the Shipping Minister.