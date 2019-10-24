Safidon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Safidon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Safidon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Safidon constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Safidon is an Assembly constituency in Jind district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 82.48% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 78.21% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Jasbir Deswal won this seat by a margin of 1422 votes, which was 1.06% of the total votes polled. IND polled a total of 134014 votes.
Kali Ram Patwari won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 15436 votes. INLD polled 108894 votes, 35.46% of the total votes polled.
