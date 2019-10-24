Safidon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Safidon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Safidon is an Assembly constituency in Jind district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 82.48% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 78.21% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Jasbir Deswal won this seat by a margin of 1422 votes, which was 1.06% of the total votes polled. IND polled a total of 134014 votes.