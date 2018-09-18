Safety first: Railways removes all unmanned level crossings along major routes

In an effort to ensure safety of people, Indian Railways has removed all unmanned level crossings along major routes.

The announcement was made by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. The Union minister, in a tweet on September 17, shared that as many as 2,870 unmanned crossings have been eliminated over the last six months.



Ensuring Safety, Eliminating Risk: Indian Railways has removed all unmanned level crossings on major routes. Bridges and subways have been constructed at crossings for the safe transit of vehicles and pedestrians. https://t.co/BIy7VgXuMA pic.twitter.com/4sKAn0GzYp

— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 17, 2018

As per information shared by the minister, unmanned level crossings in the country numbered a staggering 3,470 in April this year – the month in which 13 children died after a train rammed into their school van at an unmanned railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar area, around 50 km from Gorakhpur.

Since then, the Railways has taken proactive steps in removing all unmanned level crossings. By the end of this month, it has committed to reducing the number of unmanned level crossings to a mere 600 – which are present in low traffic areas.

However, the remaining 600 crossings would also be removed soon.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Railways identified 121 unmanned crossings, of which it closed 15 deemed unrequired. The remaining 106 crossings will now be manned by Gate mitras, who will operate hand-controlled gates to regulate traffic if and when required.

Goyal further said that several bridges and subways have been constructed at crossings for safe transit of vehicles and pedestrians.

In the last decade, more than a 1,000 people have died in accidents at unmanned level crossings, the highest being in 2011-12, when 204 were killed. There have been 16 deaths so far this year.

(With inputs from PTI)