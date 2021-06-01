Safe harbour protection removed only when social media platforms do not follow rules: Ravi Shankar Prasad

File image: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Safe harbour protection is removed only when social media platforms do not comply with the new rules, Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Social media platforms were given three months to comply with the new IT rules, which came into effect on May 26. They risk losing their status as intermediaries if they do not comply, which would make them liable for content published on the platforms.

"Safe harbour gets removed only when the company doesn't follow rules. If you have intentions to follow the rules, then there is no problem," Prasad told The Times of India.

While Facebook and Google said that they will comply with the rules, Twitter had asked for three months' time and flagged its concerns around certain aspects of the new policy.

Here are the highlights of Ravi Shankar Prasad's interview with The Times of India:

> He said that the rules are not meant to stifle criticism, but prevent abuse and misuse of social media.

> The government will push to table the Personal Data Protection Bill in the Parliament's next session.

> Prasad said Twitter should not lecture India on democracy, adding that "India's democratic credentials are very, very well placed."

> Some companies have asked for six months more to comply with the new norms, while others have sought a one-year extension.

> Social media platforms are welcome to do business in India, but must follow the laws of the country, the minister told the publication.

Here are some more excerpts from the interview:

On being asked why the new guidelines were implemented

"This is based on the demand of the people, directions of courts, and command of Parliament and its committees. If a distraught mother complains of revenge porn her daughter has been subjected to, should I ask them to go to America as Twitter says. If a woman complains of a morphed image, then what should I do?"

"Today, it is not only political leaders who suffer criticism day in and day out, but also journalists, editors, judges and even businessmen who are trolled. Thus, focus of the rules is more on abuse and misuse of social media, not of use of social media. Victims of abuse must have a forum for redressal of their grievances. That's the main core of the rules."

On being asked whether the government is against criticism

"We don't have any issue when anyone criticizes the government of India. Let them criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi, let them ask questions. We firmly believe in that right. But give a voice to the users who are subject of abuse. We are out of it. Because of their refusal to do so, we have been constrained to initiate this legal process."