Sadhaura Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sadhaura Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sadhaura is an Assembly constituency in Yamunanagar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 84.28% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 80.47% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Balwant Singh won this seat by a margin of 14146 votes, which was 8.59% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 164673 votes.