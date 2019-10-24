Sadhaura Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sadhaura Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sadhaura Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Sadhaura constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Sadhaura is an Assembly constituency in Yamunanagar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 84.28% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 80.47% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Balwant Singh won this seat by a margin of 14146 votes, which was 8.59% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 164673 votes.
Rajpal won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 8613 votes. INC polled 132885 votes, 35.57% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am