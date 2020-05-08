App
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Saddened beyond words' about death of migrants on rail track, says President Ram Nath Kovind

The workers were walking along the tracks on their way to their homes in Madhya Praddesh. Overcome with exhaustion, slept on the tracks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was saddened beyond words over the deaths of 16 migrant workers crushed by a goods train in Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

The workers were walking along the tracks on their way to their homes in Madhya Praddesh. Overcome with exhaustion, slept on the tracks.

Coronavirus India LIVE News 

“Saddened beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in the railway track accident near Aurangabad in Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured,” the president said on Twitter.

Four people survived the accident, which took place at 5.15 am near Karmad, around 30 km from Aurangabad, police said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 8, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Aurangabad #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #migrant workers #Ram Nath Kovind

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.