Sadbhav Engineering bags Rs 1,620 crore order from Maharashtra State Road Development

The order is for construction of access controlled Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway (Maharastra Samruddhi Mahamarg) in Maharashtra in district Washim.

"The company has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Maharashtra State Road Development Corpn. Ltd. (A Government of Maharashtra Undertaking) for the road project/work for a negotiated contract value of Rs 1,620 crore," Sadbhav Engineering said in a BSE filing.

In a separate filing, the company said it has also been declared the successful bidder (Ll) for other road and irrigation projects worth Rs 1,299.98 crore.