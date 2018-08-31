App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sadbhav Engineering bags Rs 1,620 crore order from Maharashtra State Road Development

The order is for construction of access controlled Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway (Maharastra Samruddhi Mahamarg) in Maharashtra in district Washim.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sadbhav Engineering today said it has received letter of acceptance (LOA) from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation for road project worth Rs 1,620 crore.

The order is for construction of access controlled Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway (Maharastra Samruddhi Mahamarg) in Maharashtra in district Washim.

"The company has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Maharashtra State Road Development Corpn. Ltd. (A Government of Maharashtra Undertaking) for the road project/work for a negotiated contract value of Rs 1,620 crore," Sadbhav Engineering said in a BSE filing.

In a separate filing, the company said it has also been declared the successful bidder (Ll) for other road and irrigation projects worth Rs 1,299.98 crore.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 01:25 pm

