SAD hits out at Congress govt on menace of illegal mining

Opposition party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lashed out at the Congress government for its alleged failure to end the menace of illegal mining in Punjab.

SAD MP and party's senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said the environment and people of Punjab were under a "big threat"due to the "illegal mining in the state".

"All norms and rules for sand mining are being thrown to the wind. For instance, rules say that digging cannot go beyond the 10 feet limit as it could harm the balance of ecology. But you can see 30-40 feet deep ditches at the mining sites across Punjab," he claimed.

"The same callousness was being shown towards the law and order situation by the state government as anti-social elements were running amok with impunity," he alleged.

About the adverse effects of illegal mining, the SAD leader said it has started to take toll on everything — from fertile land and bridges to people's houses.

The Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib said soil erosion had become a major problem, besides bridge collapses and cracking of house walls in the areas where illegal mining was "rampant".

"Rupnagar and Mohali districts are the biggest sufferers as the consequences of illegal mining are being faced by them on a large-scale with incidents of bridge collapse and damages to houses have been increasing sharply," he added.

He asked the state government to implement the state mining policy in letter and spirit.

"If the Congress government fails to contain illegal mining activities in next few days, we will approach the Union environment minister and ask him to intervene in safeguarding the interests of the state and the people," he said.