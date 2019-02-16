Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sacrifice of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack won't go in vain: PM Modi

At a public function in Pandharkawada in Yavatmal district, where he launched a number of projects, PM Modi also slammed Pakistan saying it has become a synonym for terrorism.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asserting that the sacrifice of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama will not go in vain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 said security forces have been given a free hand to punish the perpetrators of the attack.

At a public function in Pandharkawada in Yavatmal district, where he launched a number of projects, Modi also slammed Pakistan saying it has become a synonym for terrorism.

"Sacrifice of Pulwama martyrs will not go in vain. Our security forces have been given a free hand to punish the perpetrators of the attack," the prime minister said, and warned that even if the terrorist organisations try to hide, they will be sought out and punished for the crime they have committed.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

related news

"All of us can feel the pain of families of the Pulwama martyrs. We understand your anger," Modi said.

Referring to Pakistan, the prime minister said, "A nation which is on the verge of bankruptcy has now become the second name for terror."

PM Modi also sought to know from the people present at the event whether they were happy with his work and the efforts he was taking.

At the event, the prime minister inaugurated an Eklavya Model Residential School for tribal students and handed over the keys of houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to some of the beneficiaries.

Modi flaged off the Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune train service through video link and also distributed certificates and cheques under the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) to women Self-Help Groups.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 01:08 pm

tags #India #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.