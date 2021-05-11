Suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze dismissed from service

Sachin Waze (Image: PTI)



Sachin Hindurao Waze has been dismissed from the police service, says Mumbai Police

Waze is an accused in Mansukh Hiren death case and Antilia bomb scare case (the man in the center in the file pic) pic.twitter.com/jZHDs3eJzx May 11, 2021

Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13 in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, was dismissed from the Maharashtra Police service on May 11.

Waze is currently in judicial custody.

His involvement in two cases is being investigated – the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran and an explosives-laden Scorpio which was found near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s home in Mumbai.

Notably, a week before Hiran’s corpse was found in Thane creek on March 5, he had claimed that his SUV vehicle had been stolen.

Hiran's wife had claimed that her husband had given the SUV to Waze in November, which the officer returned in the first week of February.

Waze, who was Mumbai Crime Branch's Assistant Police Inspector, was accused by Hiran's wife of involvement in her husband's suspicious death.