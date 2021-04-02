Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised as precautionary measure days after testing positive for COVID-19

Sachin Tendulkar (File image: Reuters)

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on April 2 said that he had been hospitalised as a precautionary measure, days after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win,” Tendulkar wrote on social media platform Twitter.

On March 27, Tendulkar had announced that he had tested positive for the infectious disease after showing mild symptoms. At that time, he had said that we was in home quarantine. Tendulkar had informed that all his family members had tested negative.

This comes at a time when India, and especially Tendulkar's hometown Mumbai, is witnessing a second wave of novel coronavirus infections.

On April 1, Mumbai reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic. The city's overall caseload tally stands at 4.23 lakh.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)