Sabyasachi designs Ajrakh uniform for underprivileged girls of Jaisalmer school

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, known for his resplendent bridal wear and exquisite heritage jewellery fit for royalty, has made headlines for a very different reasons this time.

The designer, who dabbles in rich textures and intricate embroideries, has made ajrakh block print dresses for students of Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School in Jaisalmer.

The uniform designed by Sabyasachi includes a round-neck blue knee-length dress with three-quarter sleeves and two patch pockets. It is paired with maroon cropped leggings.

Sabyasachi designed the ajrakh school uniforms in collaboration with United States-based non-profit organisation Citta, which helps uplift health, education, and economic conditions of underprivileged persons in India.

Speaking about the initiative to encourage education, Sabyasachi wrote: “I have always believed in the transformative power of education. Its impact ripples outwards and upwards, from an individual level to society-at-large. Especially dear to me are initiatives that focus their resources on educating girls – the demographic most limited in access to opportunity and most stifled by archaic social expectations.”

Speaking about the thought behind the design of the uniform, he said: “When designing these outfits, I wanted to make sure they reflect the region’s craft heritage, with the hope that it would highlight for the young girls the beauty and power inherent to the craft, as well as provide a better sense of community, connection, and pride for their home.”

Ajrakh is a popular block printing technique that uses natural dyes and is practiced in Rajasthan and Gujarat.