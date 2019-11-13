Sabarimala verdict: After Ayodhya, what is at stake in this case?

After delivering the verdict in the longest standing and politically crucial Ayodhya land dispute case, the Supreme Court is set to render its judgment in further contentious issues this week before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 18.

Listed for November 14 is the review petition in the Sabarimala verdict, delivered last September by a five-judge bench headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which allowed women of all ages to enter the Ayyappa Shrine at Sabarimala, Kerala and participate in the 40-day pilgrimage.

The verdict had invited sharp criticism from the conservatives, who accused the top court of meddling with faith. As many as 65 petitions, including 56 review petitions and four fresh writ petitions, have been filed against the verdict. A five-judge bench, now headed by CJI Gogoi, and comprising Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, heard the pleas and reserved the judgment on February 6, 2019.

Here’s a look at what the judgment was, why the clamour around it and what is as stake in the case:

What had the Supreme Court ruled last year?

On September 28, 2018, the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, in a 4:1 verdict, had lifted the ban against entry of women of menstruating age to enter the shrine of Lord Ayyappa, a deity believed to be eternally celibate.

CJI Misra and Justices Chandrachud, Khanwilkar and Nariman were of the opinion that banning the entry of women in the menstruating age is discriminatory and violates the right to equality enshrined in Article 14 of the Indian Constitution. The majority judgment also said discrimination based on menstruation is akin to practising untouchability as both concepts are rooted in the idea of purity.

Justice Nariman had noted, “To exclude women of the age group 10-50 from the temple is to deny dignity to women. To treat women as children of lesser god is to blink at the Constitution."

However, the sole woman judge on the bench, Indu Malhotra, wrote a dissenting judgment in the case, saying notions of rationality cannot be brought into matters of religion. She added that the shrine as well as the deity are protected under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution and that it is not for the court to decide which religious practices should be struck down, except in issues of social evil like Sati. She was of the view that the petition does not need to be entertained.

Why the protests?

The verdict had triggered protests across Kerala, which were pronounced when two women activists in the age group of 10 to 50 years attempted to enter the shrine. One of the two women who eventually managed to enter the temple in January was even allegedly attacked by her mother-in-law.

Meanwhile, lakhs of women literally joined hands to form a 620 km-long human chain from Kasargod in north Kerala to Thiruvanathapuram in the south to promote gender equality. Amid the outcry, the tantri (head priest) of the temple, the Nair Service Society and the Travancore Devaswom Board – which manages the Sabarimala temple – filed review petitions in the Supreme Court.

The Nair Service Society said the exclusion of women shouldn’t be compared with untouchability as it was limited to a particular age group based on the deity’s character.

The deity, Lord Ayyappa, is a ‘naishtika brahmachari’ (eternal celibate), owing to which pilgrims observe celibacy for 41 days before going to Sabarimala.

The litigants have argued that as women (in the menstrual age group of 10-50) cannot observe celibacy for 41 days, they should be disallowed from entering.

Gender activists, meanwhile, contest that this rule is discriminatory in nature and have demanded that women should be treated equally with men. They have also challenged the belief that women are impure while menstruating, and that this "stigmatises" women.

It is noteworthy that the Travancore Devaswom Board (affiliate of the Kerala Govt), in a U-turn, later told the Supreme Court that it did not oppose the entry of women of all ages into the shrine, clarifying that the decision was not taken under political pressure.

The Politics

The verdict also gave rise to a political slugfest among the Left parties, the BJP and the Congress. While the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government welcomed the apex court’s decision on the matter, the BJP, along with other right-wing ideologues, has maintained that court shouldn’t intervene in matters of faith, in what was seen as an attempt to get a toehold in Kerala.

The Congress, on the other hand, chose to run with the hare and hunt with the hound. While the party unit in Kerala opposed the judgment saying it was “representing the emotions of people of Kerala”, former party president Rahul Gandhi said he was in favour of gender equality and women of all ages worshipping at Kerala.

Will Ayodhya verdict cast a shadow on Sabarimala?

While reading out the judgment in the Ayodhya title suit, the Supreme Court had held it was “beyond the ken of judicial inquiry” to determine “whether a belief is justified”.

The difference in the readings of the top court in 2018 and 2019 could hold clues to how the Sabarimala verdict will play out tomorrow.