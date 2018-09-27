App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sabarimala temple: SC to pronounce its verdict on September 28

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had reserved its judgement on August 1 after hearing the matter for eight days.

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on a clutch of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women between 10 and 50 years of age into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala on September 28.

The bench, which also comprised Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, had earlier said that the constitutional scheme prohibiting exclusion has "some value" in a "vibrant democracy".

The top court's verdict would deal with the petitions filed by petitioners Indian Young Lawyers Association and others.

The Kerala government, which has been changing its stand on the contentious issue of women of the menstrual age group entering the Sabarimala temple, had on July 18 told the Supreme Court that it now favoured their entry.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 09:08 pm

tags #India #Sabarimala temple #Supreme Court

