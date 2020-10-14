Sabarimala Temple reopens for devotees on October 16; here are all the COVID-19 guidelines to follow

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TBD) is all set to open the doors of Sabarimala temple from October 16 for a period of five days amid the coronavirus pandemic. The temple was closed for devotees on March 18, just before the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government.

The doors of the renowned temple in Kerala will be opened during the Malayalam month of Thulam which sees a large number for the devotees each year. However, the TBD has issued certain guidelines for the devotees to be followed to enter the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa, according to reports.

Here are the guidelines issued by TDB for devotees:

1) The online booking for darshan will be done on a first-come-first-served basis.

2) Only 250 people will be allowed per day.

3) The authorities will allow only registered devotees to enter the temple.

4) All pilgrims must carry COVID-19 negative certificates, obtained 48 hours before reaching Pambha which is the base camp to the hilltop temple.

5) For others arriving without certificates, they will have to undergo COVID-19 test at Nilakkal and wait for their results. They will be allowed only if they test negative.

6) Restrictions have been imposed on taking bath in the Pampa River. The administration has arranged for temporary showers for pilgrims.

7) Toilet and bathroom facilities have been set up at Pampa, Nilakkal, and Sannidhanam.

8) Also, the administration has arranged for sanitisers, soap, and water at various points en route to the temple.

9) All the devotees will ascend and descend through the Swami Ayyappan Road, while have to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines to perform darshan at Sannidhanam.

10) No accommodation for devotees at Sabarimala will be provided.

The administration was planning to open the shrine for devotees in June, but the reopening was postponed after opposition from various organisations and the chief priest of the temple.

The Sabarimala temple, dedicated to the celibate Hindu deity Ayyappan, is located inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve in the Perinad village of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala. The shrine receives a footfall of over 40 million devotees every year. However, due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, this year the footfall has not even crossed a million.

(With Inputs from agencies)