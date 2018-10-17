Sabarimala temple opens today: Here's how protests unfolded overnight

Protests over women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala temple intensified overnight at Kerala's Nilakkal, the main gateway to the shrine.

Protests continued in the night and the wee hours of October 17.

The Supreme Court of India (SC) had in September lifted the centuries-old ban on women in the 10-50 age group and allowed women of all age groups to enter the shrine.

The shrine is located 20 kilometres (km) from Nilakkal and about 225 km from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Temple gates are set to open on October 17, for the first time since the apex court’s verdict.

Protesting groups have warned of "mass suicides" and have threatened disruption.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned of stern action against those who prevent devotees from entering the temple.

Here’s what happened from dusk to dawn:

> Protesting devotees continued to stage a sit-in all night, chanting Ayyappa mantra in the shelter.

> Around 500 police personnel, who have been deployed in Nilakkal to ensure a safe passage for the pilgrims, stood guard to ensure peace in the area.

> In the early hours of October 17, protesters tried to block buses at the temple’s key entry point. The police interfered and removed protesters from the spot.

> Police arrested eight people who were preventing women’s entry into the temple premises, a report by The New Indian Express said.

> Pilgrims started arriving at the Nilakkal base camp in the early hours of October 17.