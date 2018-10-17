Sabarimala temple opening LIVE: Activist Rahul Easwar detained, journalists attacked as mobs guard shrine

2 women devotees forced to turn back amid protests

Two women devotees could not proceed to the shrine amid protests.

A woman from Andhra Pradesh, in the below 50 year age group, who tried to climb the Sabarimala Hills to reach the Lord Ayyappa temple, returned to Pamba following protests by male devotees.

She was provided security by the police to climb the hills but was forced to return after protests.

A woman from Alappuzha district, said to be in the below 50 years age group, who was on the way to Sabarimala armed with the Supreme Court order was stopped from proceeding at the Pathanamthitta bus terminal by passengers.

The passengers including women chanting Ayyappa mantra urged the woman, Liby, not to violate the centuries-old custom of the shrine where women in the menstruating age group are not allowed.

Liby said she would climb the hills and no one had the right to violate the freedom granted by the Supreme Court. She was later escorted out to the bus station by the police. (PTI)