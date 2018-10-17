Sabarimala temple opening LIVE: Activist Rahul Easwar detained, journalists attacked as mobs guard shrine

Live now
Oct 17, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
2 women forced to turn back amid protests
Heavy security at base camps
CM Vijayan warns of stern action
Protests against women’s entry
Temple gates to open at 5.00 pm
Over 20 people including former Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan taken into custody in Nilakkal and Pamba for protesting against entry of women in age group 10 to 50 to Sabarimala temple, news agency ANI has reported.
Activist Rahul Easwar, who has been vocal about his support to 'Save the Sabarimala' campaign has been detained by the Kerala Police.
EP Jayarajan, Minister for Industries and Sports in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet, told media persons that there a deliberate effort being made to disrupt law and order; and that "these attacks on journalists are being carried out because of that".
"The Kerala government will not stand by this and will take action", he assured.
CPI leader D Raja told CNN-News 18: "I strongly condemn the attack on media persons and on women who have decided to go to the Sabarimala shrine. These protests are organised and led by the BJP-RSS combined. They want to disturb communal harmony. There is nothing to blame the Kerala government for.
When asked about the Kerala government's failure to manage the situation, D Raja said, "I don't buy this argument. Kerala government is trying its best to protect law and order. It is the BJP which is creating the problem.
Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennatanni has condemned the violence and has accused the BJP and the RSS for causing the violence and the mismanagement of the LDF government in Kerala to contain the situation.
Director General of Police (DGP) Loknanth Behera has warned that people who blocked the vehicles carrying Ayyappa devotees would be arrested and booked.
2 women devotees forced to turn back amid protests
Two women devotees could not proceed to the shrine amid protests.
A woman from Andhra Pradesh, in the below 50 year age group, who tried to climb the Sabarimala Hills to reach the Lord Ayyappa temple, returned to Pamba following protests by male devotees.
She was provided security by the police to climb the hills but was forced to return after protests.
A woman from Alappuzha district, said to be in the below 50 years age group, who was on the way to Sabarimala armed with the Supreme Court order was stopped from proceeding at the Pathanamthitta bus terminal by passengers.
The passengers including women chanting Ayyappa mantra urged the woman, Liby, not to violate the centuries-old custom of the shrine where women in the menstruating age group are not allowed.
Liby said she would climb the hills and no one had the right to violate the freedom granted by the Supreme Court. She was later escorted out to the bus station by the police. (PTI)
Multiple reports have emerged of journalists being attacked by protesters near the base camps.
A last ditch effort by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the temple, to defuse the tense situation failed to yield a solution on Tuesday with the Pandalam royal family and other stakeholders walking out of a meeting called by it over its reluctance to discuss the issue of filing a review petition against the apex court order, PTI reported.
Protests over women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala temple intensified overnight at Kerala's Nilakkal, the main gateway to the shrine.
Heavy security at temple base camps
Total of 1,000 security personnel (800 men and 200 women) have been deployed at Nilakkal and Pampa base. 500 security personnel deployed at Sannidhanam.
CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns of stern action
"Stern action will be taken against anyone who prevents devotees from going to Sabarimala," Chief Minister Vijayan warned, and ruled out any rethink of his government's decision against seeking a review of the Supreme Court order.
"We will go by what the Supreme Court says," Vijayan asserted.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, facing a tough time tackling the highly emotive religious issue which has also acquired political overtones, issued a stern warning to those who dared block devotees from entering the temple.
"We will ensure security to all. Nobody will be allowed to take law into their hands. My government will not allow any violence in the name of Sabarimala," Vijayan told reporters.
Protests against women’s entry
Hundreds of women devotees of Lord Ayyappa on October 16 checked vehicles for girls and women of menstrual age at Nilakkal, the main gateway to Sabarimala in Kerala, and stopped them from proceeding to the hill shrine, as tension mounted in the area.
Sabarimala temple gates to open at 5.00 pm
Gates of the Sabarimala temple are set to open on October 17, for the first time since the Supreme Court of India (SC)’s verdict.
The apex court had in September lifted the centuries-old ban on women in the 10-50 age group and allowed women of all age groups to enter the shrine.
The shrine is located 20 kilometres (km) from Nilakkal and about 225 km from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.