Sabarimala row: Govt’s list of women pilgrims under 50 to be revised after discrepancies emerge

Kerala government’s claim that 51 women under the age of 50 entered the Sabarimala temple since the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of all ages to do so, drew criticism after discrepancies in the details emerged.

However, after the criticism, state police chief Loknath Behera on January 19 asked senior officials to revise the list.

The state government had told the apex court on January 18 that 51 women under the age of 50 had entered the temple during the pilgrimage season.

The shrine's two-month pilgrimage season concluded on January 20.

The annual pilgrimage season had witnessed widespread protests from frenzied devotees and right-wing groups over the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict.

On September 28, 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in a 4:1 verdict paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple, saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

According to a report by The Indian Express, not a single name on the list provided by the state government was from Kerala and all women were in the age range of 41-49 years.

The newspaper contacted some of these women mentioned in the list. However, in almost half of the cases, the calls were answered by men who denied having any connection to the woman on the list.

In other cases, the women either claimed that their age was higher than mentioned on the list or it was wrongly entered during the online booking process, the report adds.

A Tamil Nadu woman named Chandira Sundaram also claimed she was 62 and not 48, as mentioned in the affidavit submitted before the top court.

A PTI report quoted Sundaram as telling a Tamil language news channel that she has been undertaking the pilgrimage to Sabarimala ever since she turned 54. "Now I am 62 and for the past eight years I have been visiting the Sabarimala temple," she said.

The son of a woman from Goa claimed that his mother's age was 52 and not 43, as mentioned in the list.

A Tamil Nadu man said his name was also included in the list.

According to the report, names of Kanakadurga and Bindu, who had entered the temple first on January 2, was missing from the list. The report adds that the Kanakadurga mentioned in the list was from Tamil Nadu, not Kerala.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Sabarimala Karma Samiti and the Pandalam royal family, associated with the Lord Ayyappa temple, hit out at the Kerala government after these discrepancies emerged.

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran denied submitting an affidavit and said that the women listed had used the online registration system (to visit the temple) but was not sure whether they had entered the shrine.

“A lot of women in the age group of 10 to 50 had registered their names for darsan. Of them, 51 had taken the queue. We do not know whether they had darsan or not. It is not an affidavit but only a list. If someone in the list now says that her age was above 50, let them do so. We do not have any mechanism to cross-check it,’’ he told the newspaper.

(With inputs from PTI)