Sabarimala LIVE: Kerala Devaswom Board to file review petition against SC verdict

Oct 19, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Kerala Devaswom Board to file review petition in SC
Kerala Devaswom Board has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the verdict allowing entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala temple.
Policemen escort members of protesting groups to Pampa base camp, to prevent them from clashing with women of menstrual age entering Sabarimala temple for the first time in centuries, in Pathanamthitta district (Image: Reuters).
Kerala Devaswom Board meeting underway
The Kerala Devaswom Board meeting has started. The meeting will most likely decide to file a review petition on the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala, News18 has reported quoting sources.
BJP and Congress brainwashing people in name of religion: CPM Kerala secretary
CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the party is not against "people's beliefs" and that the SC verdict on Sabarimala is not a "fight between the believers and the nonbelievers."
"Instead of sending devotees to protest, the other parties can approach the legal route," Balakrishnan said.
The CPM state secretary, which is leading the ruling Left Front in Kerala, accused BJP and Congress of "brainwashing people in the name of religion."
Buidling on CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury's earlier statement, Balkrishnan also invoked the Babri Masjid issue and said, "Ram was born in Ayodhya, it's just a faith... Babri Masjid was brought down on that faith..."
"This is becoming political but the believers are getting carried away. BJP and Congress never protested in Mumbai when it came to Shani Shignapur and Haji Ali. But they are protesting in Kerala," Balakrishnan said.
Sitaram Yechury accuses RSS of vote bank politics over Sabarimala
On the current situation in Sabarimala, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury told media persons, "This is the worst form of vote bank politics being played in the country at the expense of destroying social harmony".
"The pattern in which the protests are happening is similar to the pattern of Babri protests," Yechury said.
On the Congress accusing the Left government of mismanagement, he said, “It’s like the thief accusing the police of the charges.”
“The women were roughed up, and it is all by the RSS. It lost the battle and they will again lose the battle. Those who want to enter cannot be stopped and just wait actions will be taken,” he added.
Yechury concluded his media address by saying, “Oust Modi save India, oust Mamata save Bengal!”
While returning from the temple Kavitha Jakkal said, "Thank you so much for supporting us. We are feeling proud to come here. You have seen what dangerous situation we faced."
Journalist Kavitha Jakkal and woman activist Rehana Fatima returned to Pamba under police protection.
Sabarimala is not a tourist spot, only devotees go there. Right now what Kerala police is doing is wrong. Had there been our govt we would've handled the situation better. We would've talked to devotees, there would've been no violence, said R Chennithala, Congress.
We met the Governor & explained to him the current situation. Not only Hindus but people from all religions are going there. Everyone is worried. The woman activist (Rehana Fatima) was given a police uniform. It was wrong, said Ramesh Chennithala, Congress.
A woman devotee Mary Sweety returned midway after she was stopped by protesters at Pamba; says "I don't know about them ((journalist Kavitha Jakkal & woman activist Rehana Fatima). If women have returned, it is your drawback. I want to go there."
"We were helpless. The head priest said that he will close the temple and that would have been a ritualistic disaster. we could have removed the protesters but the state government had ordered us not to. We will continue to provide security to devotees": Sreejith, Kerala IG
Activists should not come to prove a point, said Kerala Devaswom Board minister Kadakampally Surendran.
JUST IN | Protesters say "No woman between 10-50 years of age will enter here. We are protecting Sabarimala."
Pune: Activist Trupti Desai detained by police, earlier this morning, reports ANI. Desai wrote a letter to SP Ahmednagar yesterday demanding to meet PM Modi to discuss Sabarimala Temple issue ahead of his Shirdi visit on October 19. She had also threatened to stop his convoy if he doesn't meet.