App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 19, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sabarimala LIVE: Kerala Devaswom Board to file review petition against SC verdict

The portals of the Sabarimala Temple have opened for devotees, including women of menstruating age

highlights

  • Oct 19, 04:46 PM (IST)

    Kerala Devaswom Board to file review petition in SC

    Kerala Devaswom Board has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the verdict allowing entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala temple. 

  • Oct 19, 04:42 PM (IST)

    Policemen escort members of protesting groups to Pampa base camp, to prevent them from clashing with women of menstrual age entering Sabarimala temple for the first time in centuries, in Pathanamthitta district (Image: Reuters). 

    Policemen escort members of protesting groups to Pampa base camp, to prevent them from clashing with women of menstrual age entering Sabarimala temple for the first time in centuries, in Pathanamthitta district (Image: Reuters). 
  • Oct 19, 04:28 PM (IST)

    Kerala Devaswom Board meeting underway 

    The Kerala Devaswom Board meeting has started. The meeting will most likely decide to file a review petition on the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala, News18 has reported quoting sources.  

  • Oct 19, 04:15 PM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 04:00 PM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 04:00 PM (IST)

    BJP and Congress brainwashing people in name of religion: CPM Kerala secretary

    CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the party is not against "people's beliefs" and that the SC verdict on Sabarimala is not a "fight between the believers and the nonbelievers."

    "Instead of sending devotees to protest, the other parties can approach the legal route," Balakrishnan said. 

    The CPM state secretary, which is leading the ruling Left Front in Kerala, accused BJP and Congress of "brainwashing people in the name of religion."  

    Buidling on CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury's earlier statement, Balkrishnan also invoked the Babri Masjid issue and said, "Ram was born in Ayodhya, it's just a faith... Babri Masjid was brought down on that faith..."

    "This is becoming political but the believers are getting carried away. BJP and Congress never protested in Mumbai when it came to Shani Shignapur and Haji Ali. But they are protesting in Kerala," Balakrishnan said.  

  • Oct 19, 03:33 PM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 02:57 PM (IST)

    Sitaram Yechury accuses RSS of vote bank politics over Sabarimala


    On the current situation in Sabarimala, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury told media persons, "This is the worst form of vote bank politics being played in the country at the expense of destroying social harmony".

    "The pattern in which the protests are happening is similar to the pattern of Babri protests," Yechury said.

    On the Congress accusing the Left government of mismanagement, he said, “It’s like the thief accusing the police of the charges.”

    “The women were roughed up, and it is all by the RSS. It lost the battle and they will again lose the battle. Those who want to enter cannot be stopped and just wait actions will be taken,” he added.

    Yechury concluded his media address by saying, “Oust Modi save India, oust Mamata save Bengal!”

  • Oct 19, 01:43 PM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 01:22 PM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 01:21 PM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 01:07 PM (IST)

    While returning from the temple Kavitha Jakkal said, "Thank you so much for supporting us. We are feeling proud to come here. You have seen what dangerous situation we faced."

  • Oct 19, 01:06 PM (IST)

    Journalist Kavitha Jakkal and woman activist Rehana Fatima returned to Pamba under police protection.

  • Oct 19, 12:28 PM (IST)

    Sabarimala is not a tourist spot, only devotees go there. Right now what Kerala police is doing is wrong. Had there been our govt we would've handled the situation better. We would've talked to devotees, there would've been no violence, said R Chennithala, Congress.

  • Oct 19, 12:27 PM (IST)

    We met the Governor & explained to him the current situation. Not only Hindus but people from all religions are going there. Everyone is worried. The woman activist (Rehana Fatima) was given a police uniform. It was wrong, said Ramesh Chennithala, Congress.

  • Oct 19, 12:20 PM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 12:09 PM (IST)

    A woman devotee Mary Sweety returned midway after she was stopped by protesters at Pamba; says "I don't know about them ((journalist Kavitha Jakkal & woman activist Rehana Fatima). If women have returned, it is your drawback. I want to go there."

  • Oct 19, 11:43 AM (IST)

    "We were helpless. The head priest said that he will close the temple and that would have been a ritualistic disaster. we could have removed the protesters but the state government had ordered us not to. We will continue to provide security to devotees": Sreejith, Kerala IG

  • Oct 19, 11:34 AM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 11:26 AM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 11:25 AM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 10:55 AM (IST)

    Activists should not come to prove a point, said Kerala Devaswom Board minister Kadakampally Surendran. 

  • Oct 19, 10:49 AM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 10:15 AM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 09:40 AM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 09:36 AM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 08:11 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Protesters say "No woman between 10-50 years of age will enter here. We are protecting Sabarimala."

  • Oct 19, 08:08 AM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 08:07 AM (IST)

    Pune: Activist Trupti Desai detained by police, earlier this morning, reports ANI. Desai wrote a letter to SP Ahmednagar yesterday demanding to meet PM Modi to discuss Sabarimala Temple issue ahead of his Shirdi visit on October 19. She had also threatened to stop his convoy if he doesn't meet.

  • Oct 19, 08:04 AM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.