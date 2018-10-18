Sabarimala LIVE: Mob forces NYT journalist to turn back

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sabarimala issue

The premise of the tradition that has been accepted by society and continuously followed for years together was not taken into consideration. The version of heads of religious denominations and faith of crore of devotees was not taken into account: Mohan Bhagwat said about the Sabarimala temple entry issue.

Bhagwat made the statement during his annual Vijayadashami address in Nagpur.