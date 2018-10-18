Sabarimala LIVE: Mob forces NYT journalist to turn back

Live now
Oct 18, 2018 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sabarimala issue
The premise of the tradition that has been accepted by society and continuously followed for years together was not taken into consideration. The version of heads of religious denominations and faith of crore of devotees was not taken into account: Mohan Bhagwat said about the Sabarimala temple entry issue.
Bhagwat made the statement during his annual Vijayadashami address in Nagpur.
Raj, the woman journalist has said that she will not be able to go further. She has said that she doesn’t want bloodshed, the Hindustan Times has reported.
Raj was verbally abused by pilgrims around her. She was blocked by protesters upon reaching the halfway point during the trek. Protesters blocked her path by lying down on the ground, the newspaper has reported. They also asked the police to shoot them.
Police have thrown a security ring around Raj accompanied by her colleague, a foreigner.
However, there is no confirmation regarding her age.
Local television crew said she is in her late 40s and if she climbed the hill, she would be the first woman of the menstrual age group to visit the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine.
NEWS FLASH: Suhasini Raj, a woman journalist with The New York Times has reached Appachimedu today morning, the closest to the shrine a woman in the age group of 15 to 50 has reached in the last 28 years, reports suggests. Raj reportedly has police protection.
Tamil Nadu unit BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Kerala government can consider bringing an ordinance to reinforce the ban on women of menstrual age from entering the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala. She also accused the LDF government in Kerala of acting against Hindu sentiments.
"By declining requests to go for an appeal or file a review petition, against the Supreme Court order on women's entry, the Kerala government is only displaying its anti-Hindu sentiments," Soundararajan said. (PTI)
Sabarimala temple opens amid protests over SC order
Earlier in the day, a woman from Andhra Pradesh in her 40s, tried to climb the Sabarimala Hills to reach the temple but was forced to return to Pamba, intimidated by agitated men devotees
Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury called the violence in Sabarimala "condemnable" and "unacceptable", reports ANI.
"The way women journalists were manhandled by so-called devotees is unacceptable. Who are those attacking others and not allowing implementation of SC order? Contempt of court is a crime. They should be punished," Yechury said.
Members of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists are marching against the violence in Sabarimala, News18 has reported. The march is taking place in Trivandrum.
Earlier in the day, journalists were manhandled and women journalists were heckled, their vehicles smashed by protesters who besieged the road leading to the temple.
National television showed protesters wearing black and saffron turbans running after women journalists’ cars and violently pounding the vehicles in a bid to stop them from proceeding to Pamba from Nilakkal on their way to Sabarimala.
Kerala Minister for Industries, EP Jayarajan, had earlier said that non-bailable warrants are being issued against those who attacked the journalists.
Devotees stop a car to check if any women of menstruating age are headed towards the Sabarimala temple, at Nilakkal Base camp in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala (Image: Reuters).
What is Section 144 of the CrPC?
Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which is generally prohibitory in nature, restricts people from gathering in the public. It empowers a magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area.
As per the section, anyone found to be gathering in an ‘unlawful assembly’, can be booked for ‘engaging in rioting’.
Carrying a weapon (or anything that can be used as a weapon) to cause hurt, will be considered as a part of an unlawful assembly. Anyone who is booked under Section 144 may be punished with fine or imprisonment (which may extend to two years) or both.
Ministry of Home Affairs has taken cognisance of the violence in Kerala, news agency ANI has reported quoting sources.
Section 144 has been imposed in Pampa, Nilakkal, Sannidhanam and Elavungal, reports ANI.
5 devotees, 15 policemen injured in Sabarimala violence; 10 KRTC buses damaged: Kerala minister
EP Jayarajan, the Minister for Industries in Kerala government, while reacting to the violence in Sabarimala blamed "RSS goons" for the unrest.
"The unrest is because of RSS criminals... they are behind all this," Jayarajan said.
The minister added that 5 devotees and 15 policemen have been injured in the violence. He also said that 10 Kerala Road Transport Corporation buses have also been damaged.
Jayarajan said that non-bailable warrants are being issued against those involved in attacks over journalists.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacts to Sabarimala violence
"Everyone should respect the decision of supreme court. No one should protest against the decision of court. No one is above the law," Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, reports NDTV.
P. B. Nooh, District Collector has told media persons:"If there was a silent and peaceful protest as mentioned by Rahul Easwar [who was detained earlier today], police would not have taken action".
"Section 144 will be imposed by midnight in four places – Pamba, Nilakkal, Sannidhanam, Elavunkal", he added.
Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition has told CNN-News 18: "Congress is not attacking anybody, and definitely the attack on journalists is not tolerable. Those who are protesting there, are BJP and RSS people. Nowhere, Congress people are engaged in this kind of hooliganism or vandalism."
Portals of the Sabarimala Temple opened at 5 pm today. The devotees can offer prayers till 10.30 pm today. The portals will remain open till October 22.
Amid violent protests and tightened security, the doors of Sabarimala temple opened a little before 5pm on Wednesday. The devotees had been lining up at the temple gates since morning.
Just In: Sabarimala temple gates open but women blocked from entering.
Hindu outfits in Kerala have announced a 24-hour ‘hartal’ on Thursday, CNN-News 18 has reported.
Political parties engage in a slugfest ahead of the temple being opened for women
K Surendran, BJP, state general secretary told CNN-News18: "We are not responsible for any kind of violence, the government and the police are responsible for this".
“We don’t have to do anything with those civilians responsible for violence. We suspect CPI(M) hand in this violence. The BJP and the RSS are nowhere responsible” he added.
Meanwhile, Congress leader, K Sudhakaran told media persons, “It is the police that is provoking the devotees. We fully stand by the devotees.”
The Police van has been vandalised by the protestors, CNN-News 18 has reported.
Meanwhile, the Kerala police has resorted to lathi-charging the protestors who retaliated by throwing stones at the police.
Women journalists have been heckled, their vehicles smashed by protesters who besieged the road leading to the temple.
National television showed protesters wearing black and saffron turbans running after women journalists’ cars and violently pounding the vehicles in a bid to stop them from proceeding to Pamba from Nilakkal on their way to Sabarimala.