Sabarimala LIVE: Activist Rahul Easwar’s bail rejected

Protests erupt over rumours of Tamil Nadu woman climbing Sabarimala hill

A massive protest by devotees of Lord Ayyappa broke out near the Sabarimala Sannidhanam on October 20 following rumours that a woman from Tamil Nadu below 50 years of age climbed the hills to offer prayers to the presiding deity.

The situation turned tense in the area, where section 144 was clamped, as devotees gathered in large numbers at 'Valiya Nadapandhal' to protest against the woman's entry into the temple.

However, the tension was defused after the woman, who had come with her family members, convinced the protesters that she was above 50 years, and proceeded to the shrine. (PTI)

