Sabarimala LIVE: 4 days on, the wait continues

BJP and Congress brainwashing people in name of religion: CPM Kerala secretary

CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the party is not against "people's beliefs" and that the SC verdict on Sabarimala is not a "fight between the believers and the nonbelievers."

"Instead of sending devotees to protest, the other parties can approach the legal route," Balakrishnan said.

The CPM state secretary, which is leading the ruling Left Front in Kerala, accused BJP and Congress of "brainwashing people in the name of religion."

Buidling on CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury's earlier statement, Balkrishnan also invoked the Babri Masjid issue and said, "Ram was born in Ayodhya, it's just a faith... Babri Masjid was brought down on that faith..."

"This is becoming political but the believers are getting carried away. BJP and Congress never protested in Mumbai when it came to Shani Shignapur and Haji Ali. But they are protesting in Kerala," Balakrishnan said.