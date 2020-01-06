App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sabarimala Case: Supreme Court to hear review pleas from January 13

In November last year, the apex court had ruled, in a 3:2 verdict, that the case be referred to a larger bench, while keeping the review petitions in the matter pending.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A nine-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court will commence hearing the review petitions in the Sabarimala case from January 13.

Matters relating to entry of women in mosques, Parsi temples etc will also be heard by the nine-judge bench from January 13, CNN News18 has reported.

Matters relating to entry of women in mosques, Parsi temples etc will also be heard by the nine-judge bench from January 13, CNN News18 has reported.

At that time the top court had noted that courts should tread cautiously in matters of religious beliefs. It had also said the entry of Muslim women in mosque, Parsi women case and Dawoodi Bohra case are all similar to issues in the Sabarimala review case.

The observation was made as a five-judge bench headed by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi was delivering its verdict on an appeal which sought re-examination of the September 28, 2018 judgment, which had allowed the entry of women of all age groups in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

 

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 06:28 pm

tags #India #Sabarimala case #Sabarimala row #Supreme Court

