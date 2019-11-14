App
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sabarimala case: In a 3:2 split verdict, Supreme Court refers matter to 7-judge bench

The apex court delivered the judgement on a batch of pleas seeking re-examination of its earlier decision to allow entry of women of all age group in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Supreme Court of India (SC), on November 14, referred the Sabarimala case to a larger seven-judge bench. It was a 3:2 split verdict.

The top court noted that courts should tread cautiously in matters of religious beliefs. It also said the entry of Muslim women in mosque, Parsi women case and Dawoodi Bohra case are all similar to issues in the Sabarimala review case.

The apex court was delivering its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking re-examination of its earlier decision to allow entry of women of all age group in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

As many as 65 petitions -- including 56 review petitions and four fresh writ petitions and five transfer pleas -- had been filed after its earlier verdict sparked violent protests in Kerala.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had reserved its decision on February 6, after hearing various parties including those seeking re-consideration of the September 28, 2018 judgement.

Other members of the bench were Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

It was immediately unclear if SC had stayed its earlier verdict.

(This story will be updated when more details are available)

For the latest updates on this matter, follow our LIVE blog

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 10:53 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Legal #Sabarimala #Sabarimala case #Supreme Court

