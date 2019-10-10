Sab changa si?: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter tweets dig at Centre again

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “everything is fine in India” remark, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter lashed out at the Centre.

Iltija Mufti, who has been running her mother’s social media account on her behalf, said the Centre has “no moral authority” to speak about developing Jammu and Kashmir.



Economy on the brink of a recession. Sab changa si?

A government that plunged the country into an economic crisis has no moral authority to invoke the deeply flawed development argument for J&K. pic.twitter.com/m4LRqJzAxp

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 4, 2019

The tweet sent out on October 4 read: “Economy on the brink of a recession. Sab changa si? A government that plunged the country into an economic crisis has no moral authority to invoke the deeply flawed development argument for J&K.” It was accompanied by a news report that read that the economic activity in the month of August in India is worse than the '2008 economic crisis'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said ‘everything is fine’ in different Indian languages to woo the members of the Indian diaspora who had attended the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event arranged in Houston, Texas.

However, this tweet probably comes in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment on October 3, stating that in the next 10 years, Jammu and Kashmir will lead the nation in terms of development.