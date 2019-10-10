App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sab changa si?: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter tweets dig at Centre again

Iltija Mufti, who has been running her mother’s social media account on her behalf since August 5, said the Centre has “no moral authority” to speak about developing Jammu and Kashmir.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti in talks with PM Modi (File Photo)
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti in talks with PM Modi (File Photo)

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “everything is fine in India” remark, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter lashed out at the Centre.

Iltija Mufti, who has been running her mother’s social media account on her behalf, said the Centre has “no moral authority” to speak about developing Jammu and Kashmir.

The tweet sent out on October 4 read: “Economy on the brink of a recession. Sab changa si? A government that plunged the country into an economic crisis has no moral authority to invoke the deeply flawed development argument for J&K.” It was accompanied by a news report that read that the economic activity in the month of August in India is worse than the '2008 economic crisis'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said ‘everything is fine’ in different Indian languages to woo the members of the Indian diaspora who had attended the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event arranged in Houston, Texas.

Close

However, this tweet probably comes in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment on October 3, stating that in the next 10 years, Jammu and Kashmir will lead the nation in terms of development.

related news

Mehbooba Mufti, the leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been in detention along with several other elected representatives of the state, since August 5 after the abrogation of Article 370. Her Twitter account has been handled by her daughter Iltija since September 20.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 4, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #Article 370 #Howdy Modi #Mehbooba Mufti

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.