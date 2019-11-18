Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde sworn in as 47th Chief Justice of India

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was, on November 18, sworn in as the 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI). The oath of office was administered to him by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

This came a day after Ranjan Gogoi’s tenure as the CJI concluded.

Bobde is expected to have a tenure of one year and five months as the CJI. He will retire on April 23, 2021.

He was chosen to lead the apex court following the rule of seniority. His name was recommended by then-CJI Gogoi in a letter to the Centre.

His Warrant of Appointment was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, on October 29, following which the Law Ministry issued a notification naming the judge as the next head of the Indian judiciary.

Read more about CJI SA Bobde here

CJI Bobde has been a part of benches that delivered key verdicts. He was on the Constitutional Bench that pronounced the apex court’s judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case on November 9. The historic verdict had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The case had been pending in courts since 1950.