Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

S K Prabakar is new Tamil Nadu Home Secretary

Prabakar, now Principal Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise department vice Niranjan Mardi who is retiring today, a Government Order said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that IAS officer S K Prabakar would be the State's new Home Secretary.

Prabakar, now Principal Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise department vice Niranjan Mardi who is retiring today, a Government Order said.

Prabakar is a 1989 batch officer and had helmed several departments including Public Works and represented Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery Water Management Authority meetings.

Mardi, his predecessor in the Home Department is from the 1986 batch and had steered several key departments.

Before assuming charge as Home Secretary again in 2017, he was vice chairman, Tamil Nadu Maritime Board and Project Director (in-charge), Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project. Between May 2013 and Dec 2013, Mardi was the Home Secretary.

First Published on Nov 30, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Politics

