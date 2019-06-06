S Jaishankar to embark on two-day visit to Bhutan from Friday: MEA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Bhutan from June 7, his first overseas trip after assuming charge of the ministry.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during the visit, Jaishankar would call on Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and is expected to receive an audience with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

He will also hold talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji.

"It will be Jaishankar's first visit abroad as the external affairs minister and reflects the importance that India attaches to its relationship with Bhutan, a close friend and neighbour," Kumar said.

Bhutan has been a close ally of India and bilateral ties between the two countries are on an upswing in the last few years.

"India and Bhutan share a unique and time tested bilateral relationship, characterised by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding," said Kumar.

"During the visit, the two sides will discuss entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the upcoming high-level exchanges, economic development and hydro-power cooperation," he added.