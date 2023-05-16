S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Rajeev Chandrasekhar co-chair first India-EU Trade & Tech Council meet

S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal

The first ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) was held in Brussels on Tuesday during which the two sides discussed enhanced cooperation in digital and clean technology that will help them achieve their shared vision of a sustainable future.

The meeting was co-chaired on the Indian side by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Communications, Electronics and IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"Held a productive stakeholder meeting along with the European Commission Executive Vice President @Vestager & my colleagues @DrSJaishankar & @Rajeev_GoI.

Enhanced India-EU cooperation in digital & clean technology will help us achieve our shared vision of a sustainable future," Goyal tweeted.

The TTC was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during her visit to India in April last year. It led to the creation of three Working Groups under the TTC: Working Group on Strategic Technologies, Digital Governance and Digital Connectivity; Working Group on Green and Clean Energy Technologies; and Working Group on Trade, Investment and Resilient Value Chains.

"Began the day in Brussels with a Digital & Clean Energy Stakeholder Event. Thank European Commission Executive VP @vestager for convening the meeting. In this Techade, TTC can promote Trusted Collaboration so essential to Re-Globalisation. Stakeholders are key to delivery," Jaishankar tweeted.

"A warm and cordial meeting with EU HR VP @JosepBorrellF. Appreciate his hosting the Ministerial delegation from India. A good discussion on the TTC, G20, Voice of Global South, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. Such exchanges strengthen our strategic partnership," he said in a separate tweet.

Ahead of the first TTC meeting with the European Union (EU), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both sides have maintained continuous engagement within the Working Groups at various levels and meetings of the three Working Groups have also taken place in the lead up to the meeting in Brussels this week.