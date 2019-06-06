App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

S Jaishankar holds telephonic conversations with foreign ministers of France, Turkey

"Had a cordial conversation with the French Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian Plenty to look forward to and do in our already strong and successful strategic partnership with France," he said in a tweet.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held telephonic conversations with his French and Turkish counterparts with a focus on enhancing the bilateral ties with the two countries. Jaishankar termed his conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as "cordial".

"Had a cordial conversation with the French Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian Plenty to look forward to and do in our already strong and successful strategic partnership with France," he said in a tweet.

The ties between Indian and France are on an upswing in the last few years. Both sides are particularly focussing on enhancing defence and security cooperation.

On his talks with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Jaishankar said it was a warm conversation.

"Had a warm conversation with Foreign Minister of Turkey @MevlutCavusoglu that helped us build a personal and professional bond. Thank you for your good wishes. Look forward to closely working with you.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 08:18 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #S Jaishankar

