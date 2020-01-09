S Jaishankar holds talks with Sri Lankan foreign minister

Officials said almost all aspects of bilateral relations were discussed in talks between the two ministers.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held comprehensive talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena, exploring ways to further deepen bilateral ties in a range of areas including trade and investment. Gunawardena arrived here last night on a three day visit.Officials said almost all aspects of bilateral relations were discussed in talks between the two ministers.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 12:08 pm