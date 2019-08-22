S Jaishankar calls on Nepal Prez Bidya Devi Bhandari

The two leaders co-chaired the 5th Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission held here.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on August 22 paid a courtesy call on Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari at her official Residence here.
"Honoured to call on President Smt Bidya Devi Bhandari," Jaishankar tweeted after his meeting with Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas.
On August 21, Jaishankar held "productive discussions" with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali and the two leaders comprehensively reviewed the bilateral relations and identified priority areas for cooperation between them.
The two leaders co-chaired the 5th Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission held here.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 11:45 am