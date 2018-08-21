App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

S Gurumurthy responds to criticism over Kerala flood tweet: Here's what he said

Gurumurthy said that he was being abused under the pretext of debate.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Under-fire RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy hit out at critics of his tweet linking the Kerala flood and the Supreme Court case hearing the Sabarimala case, and said the views expressed by him were misconstrued. He further said that the tweet, being personal in nature, had no connection with his recent appointment as a board member of the Reserve Bank of India.

In a controversial tweet recently, the CA-turned-journalist had said that Supreme Court judges "may like to see if there is any connection between the case and what is happening in Sabarimala".

"Even if there is one in a million chance of a link, people would not like the case decided against Ayyappan," he had added.

The SC is hearing a petition on allowing women into the Sabarimala temple.

related news

But in a series of tweets today, Gurumurthy said he had not said that "God's wrath caused the Kerala floods" but that the court should take cognisance of people's belief about such a linkage -- "even if there is a one in a million chance" about the existence of such a belief.

He further attacked those linking his Sabarimala comment to his recent appointment to the central bank board.

"I am an independent director. Not bound by any rules not to express my view freely. It is not a paid job. I accepted it, on persuasion, almost pressure, for putting forth my views on MSMEs, which are under stress," he said.

Gurumurthy's comment on his appointment also underlines his past criticism of RBI: he has often said the central bank tends to keep interest rates too high, hurting small industries.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #India #Kerala #Kerala flood #RBI #S Gurumurthy

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.