S Gurumurthy responds to criticism over Kerala flood tweet: Here's what he said

Under-fire RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy hit out at critics of his tweet linking the Kerala flood and the Supreme Court case hearing the Sabarimala case, and said the views expressed by him were misconstrued. He further said that the tweet, being personal in nature, had no connection with his recent appointment as a board member of the Reserve Bank of India.

In a controversial tweet recently, the CA-turned-journalist had said that Supreme Court judges "may like to see if there is any connection between the case and what is happening in Sabarimala".

"Even if there is one in a million chance of a link, people would not like the case decided against Ayyappan," he had added.

The SC is hearing a petition on allowing women into the Sabarimala temple.

But in a series of tweets today, Gurumurthy said he had not said that "God's wrath caused the Kerala floods" but that the court should take cognisance of people's belief about such a linkage -- "even if there is a one in a million chance" about the existence of such a belief.

He further attacked those linking his Sabarimala comment to his recent appointment to the central bank board.

"I am an independent director. Not bound by any rules not to express my view freely. It is not a paid job. I accepted it, on persuasion, almost pressure, for putting forth my views on MSMEs, which are under stress," he said.



On a choice between my right to express my views & RBI directorship, undoubtedly choice tomorrow will be the former. I have rejected any number of positions, to retain my right to speak what the liberals & pesudo seculars dislike. I will continue to do so despite all abuse 5/7

— S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) August 21, 2018

Gurumurthy's comment on his appointment also underlines his past criticism of RBI: he has often said the central bank tends to keep interest rates too high, hurting small industries.