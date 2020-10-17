Russian vaccine update: Expert panel okays Dr Reddy's reworked protocol for Sputnik V phase 2, 3 trials

An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended granting permission to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for phase 2 clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

The panel had earlier asked Dr Reddy's to resubmit the protocol with some additional information for conducting phase 2 and 3 trials. Subsequently, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm had on October 13 submitted a reworked application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The subject expert committee (SEC) asked the firm to re-apply, saying it would have to conduct both phase 2 and 3 trials and couldn't directly go on to phase-3 trial for the vaccine in India.

In its revised protocol, Dr Reddy's said the phase 2 trial would include 100 subjects, while phase 3 would involve 1,400 volunteers, news agency PTI cited sources as saying.

SEC on COVID-19 deliberated on the application on October 16.

"Following deliberation, the SEC has recommended the grant of permission for the phase 2 clinical trial of the potential vaccine first. After they submit the safety and immunogenicity data of the first phase, they then would be allowed to proceed for phase 3 of the trials," the source told PTI.

The Indian pharma giant has collaborated with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine as well as its distribution.

Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF will supply to drug maker Dr Reddy's 100 million doses of the vaccine, the firm said in September.

The phase-3 trial of Sputnik V is currently underway in Russia since September 1 on around 40,000 subjects. Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the RDIF.

Russia will also begin phase 3 trials of a second potential vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, in November-December.