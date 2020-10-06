Russian COVID-19 vaccine update: Dr Reddy's told to submit revised application for phase 2, 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has been asked to resubmit the protocol for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Russian vaccine candidate, Sputnik V, in India. The Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories had earlier sought permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct the phase-3 trials in India.

An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) asked Dr Reddy's to submit a revised protocol for conducting human clinical trials, sources told news agency PTI.

The decision was likely taken by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 at the CDSCO meeting held on October 5.

The drug maker has been asked to provide some additional information.

"Dr Reddy's laboratories will have to submit a new application. According to the SEC, the firm will have to conduct both phase-2 and 3 clinical trials and cannot directly conduct the phase-3 trial in India," a source told PTI.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has collaborated with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine, as well as for its distribution.

Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply to drug maker Dr Reddy's 100 million doses of the vaccine, the firm had said last month.

The phase-3 trial of Sputnik V is currently underway in Russia since September 1 on around 40,000 subjects.

Russia will also begin Phase 3 trials of a second potential vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, in November-December.

Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and RDIF.

At present, two indigenously developed vaccine candidates, one by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and another one by Zydus Cadila Ltd, are in phase 2 of the human clinical trials.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate, is also conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the candidate in India.