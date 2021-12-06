Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Narendra Modi to meet today: A look at what's on agenda

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India for a day-long visit on December 6 to participate in a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the short visit of Putin, India and Russia will hold the first '2+2' defence and foreign ministerial talks.

In the summit as well as in the inaugural '2+2' dialogue, India and Russia are expected to discuss key bilateral, regional and international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Ahead of Putin’s visit, the Centre gave its final approval to a nearly Rs 5,000 crore deal to manufacture over 5,00,000 AK 203 Kalashnikov rifles by an Indo-Russian joint venture at a manufacturing facility in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The mega-deal is expected to be formally announced at the summit between Modi and Putin in Delhi on December 6.

There are many pacts and discussions are expected during the summit. Here are the major points of the expected agenda:

- India and Russia are set to ink a raft of pacts to further boost cooperation in key areas of defence, trade and investment, energy and technology at the summit, reported news agency PTI.

- In reflection of their time-tested defence ties, India and Russia are also set to renew for the next decade a framework for military-technical cooperation at the summit besides announcing a joint commission on technology and science.

- India and Russia may also firm up a number of defence procurement proposals besides deliberating on the long-pending project for joint production of 200 twin-engine Kamov-226T light helicopters for Indian armed forces.

- The two sides are also expected to focus on the situation in Afghanistan and the rising threat of terrorism including from groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

- India is likely to apprise the Russian side about its position on the eastern Ladakh border row as well as its concerns over various regional developments, reported PTI citing sources.

- A joint statement may also be issued after the summit is likely to reflect India's concerns over cross-border terrorism and the security implications arising out of the Afghan crisis.

