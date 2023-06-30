Russian President Putin and PM Modi agree to further boost bilateral strategic ties, discuss Ukraine war over phone

Russian President Putin informed PM Modi of Ukraine's categorical refusal to settle the conflict through diplomacy, the Kremlin press service said. (File image)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a "meaningful" conversation over the phone, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership while exchanging views on the conflict in Ukraine.

The telephone conversation between the two leaders came days ahead of the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) which is being hosted by India on July 4. It also came a day after Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval discussed bilateral ties and the latest security developments in Russia.

Modi and Putin reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Both leaders agreed to remain in touch and continue to make efforts to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, it said.

"The conversation had a meaningful and constructive character. The leaders reiterated mutual commitment to strengthening the privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and agreed to continue communication," the Kremlin press service said, noting that the phone call was initiated by the Indian side.

The leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and noted the importance of continuing joint projects in various spheres. They stated that trade between Russia and India had considerably increased in 2022, spilling over into the first quarter of 2023.

Russian President Putin informed Modi of Ukraine's categorical refusal to settle the conflict through diplomacy, it said about the raging war in Eastern Europe since February last year.

"The two leaders discussed the situation around Ukraine. The Russian president assessed the current situation in the special military operation zone, pointing to Kyiv's categorical refusal to take political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict," Russia's state-run TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin statement as saying.

While discussing the situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

The Kremlin statement also said Modi briefed Putin about his recent US visit and talks with President Joe Biden.

"Narendra Modi informed him (Putin) about his international contacts, including during his recent visit to Washington," it said.

The two leaders also discussed their countries' cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the G20.

"Special attention was focused on cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the G20, where India holds the presidency, as well as within the BRICS format," the statement said.

The Kremlin statement also said Prime Minister Modi has expressed support for the actions taken by the Russian leadership in connection with the short-lived armed rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group last week.

"In connection with the June 24 developments, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the resolute actions by the Russian authorities to defend law and order, and ensure stability in the country and security of its citizens," it said.

The rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner group on Saturday marked the most serious challenge to President Putin in more than two decades of his rule and triggered questions over his leadership.

The Wagner mercenary group had taken control of Rostov-on-Don town. The revolt ended when Prigozhin ordered his troops back.