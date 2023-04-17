 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russian Deputy PM Denis Manturov begins 2-day India visit

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

On Monday, the co-chairs of the intergovernmental Russia-India commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation will meet with the business representatives from both countries, said a Russian official.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov began a two-day visit to India on Monday primarily to attend an inter-governmental meeting on trade, culture and science and technology.

Manturov is Russia's minister for trade and industry as well.

A plenary meeting of the inter governmental commission (IGC) will be held on Tuesday, following which the co-chairs will sign the final protocol of the 24th IGC meeting, he said.