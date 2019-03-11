App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Russian arms exports to India fell by 42% between 2014-18 and 2009-13: Report

According to the figures released by the report, India's import of arms decreased by 24 per cent between 2009-2013 and 2014-2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Russia's arms export to India, the world's second largest importer of major arms, fell by a whopping 42 per cent between 2014-18 and 2009-2013, according to a SIPRI report.

As a result, Russia accounted for 58 per cent of total Indian arms imports in 2014-2018, compared with 76 per cent in 2009-2013, according to the report "Trends in International Arms Transfers, 2018" released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

According to the figures released by the report, India's import of arms decreased by 24 per cent between 2009-2013 and 2014-2018.

This decline in India's import is also partly due to delays in deliveries of arms produced under license from foreign suppliers, such as combat aircraft ordered from Russia in 2001 and submarines ordered from France in 2008.

related news

Still, India was the world's second largest importer of major arms in 2014-18 and accounted for 9.5 per cent of the global total.

Israel, the USA and France all increased their arms exports to India in 2014-18.

Pakistan's arms imports decreased by 39 per cent between 2009-13 and 2014-18. The US has become increasingly reluctant to provide military aid or sell arms to Pakistan: US arms exports to Pakistan fell by 81 per cent between 2009-13 and 2014-18, it said.

Pakistan has instead turned to other suppliers. For example, in 2018 it ordered 4 frigates and 30 combat helicopters from Turkey, it added.

The decrease in India's arms import is significant given that the volume of international transfers of major arms in 2014-18 was 7.8 per cent higher than in 2009-13 and 23 per cent higher than in 2004-2008.

The five largest exporters in 2014-18 were the United States, Russia, France, Germany and China. The five largest importers were Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Australia and Algeria.

The US was the top arms exporter in 2014-18 and 2009-13. Its exports of major arms grew by 29 per cent between the two periods and its share of total global exports rose from 30 per cent to 36 per cent. As a result, the gap between the USA and Russia - the second largest exporter - continued to widen.

In 2009-13, US exports of major arms were 12 per cent higher than those of Russia, whereas in 2014-18 they were 75 per cent higher.

Russian exports of major arms decreased by 17 per cent between the same periods.

The fall was partly due to general reductions in Indian and Venezuelan arms imports - two countries that have been among the main recipients of Russian arms exports in previous years, the SIPRI said.

"Although India remained the chief recipient of Russian arms in 2014-18, Russian arms exports to India fell by 42 per cent between 2014-18 and 2009-13. Arms exports to Venezuela, which was the fifth largest recipient of Russian arms in 2009-13, decreased by 96 per cent between the two periods," it said.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 09:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Russia

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

US Envoy on North Korea Says 'Diplomacy Still Very Much Alive' With Py ...

Woman Watches Video on How to Deliver a Baby, Dies While Attempting th ...

Trade Ties in Focus as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Begins First I ...

Unmarried Woman Dies While Trying to Deliver Baby Alone in a Rented Ro ...

Birmingham Fan Who Attacked Grealish Jailed for 14 Weeks

50 VHP Workers, 100 Others Booked for Breaching Model Code: Official

BJP Slams Congress as Kamal Nath Govt Says Farm Loan Waivers Only Afte ...

Give DNA Proof That You are a Hindu and Brahmin, Ananth Kumar Hegde Da ...

Ananth Kumar’s Wife Tejaswini Likely to be BJP Candidate for Bangalo ...

Government notifies phased import duty hike on electric PV parts, lith ...

Russian arms exports to India fell by 42% between 2014-18 and 2009-13, ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Hiring activity sees 16% growth in February

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

Heavyweight Boeing pressures Dow, while tech lifts S&P & Nasdaq

Oil gains 1 percent as Saudi minister stands by OPEC output cuts

Gold slips on strong US retail data, stocks recovery

NSE launches weekly options on NIFTY IT index

Demonetisation: Who will connect the missing dots in Narendra Modi gov ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Battered passport, damaged book among items ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: Kerala set for toughest triangular contest in ...

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws stren ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is a bit handicapped when it comes to face unlo ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

LaLiga: Zinedine Zidane set to make shock return as head coach of stru ...

Is Parineeti Chopra set to be cast in SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Most likel ...

Ananya Birla 'hits' back at a troll in style but a copy check would ha ...

Parineeti Chopra keen to venture into the digital world, but not over ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...

Exclusive: Anu Malik thrilled about Shankar Mahadevan's Padma Shri

Photograph EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's poor time management irks ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime: Nirbhaya, India's Daughter and how the perpetra ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the Kalank teaser, stills featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.