    Russia welcomes India's position on Ukraine situation

    The reaction came a day after India said at the UN Security Council that "quiet and constructive diplomacy" is the need of the hour and that any step that could escalate the tension should be avoided

    PTI
    February 18, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST
    Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

    Russia on Friday welcomed India's position on the Ukraine crisis, amid spike in tensions between the NATO countries and Moscow over the situation in the eastern European nation.

    The reaction came a day after India said at the UN Security Council that "quiet and constructive diplomacy" is the need of the hour and that any step that could escalate the tension should be avoided.

    "We welcome #India's balanced, principled and independent approach," the Russian embassy in India tweeted. At a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Ukraine situation, India's Permanent Representative to the UN T S Tirumurti on Thursday pitched for immediate de-escalation of the situation.

    In Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi too said that India has been supportive of an immediate de-escalation of tensions and resolution of the situation through sustained diplomatic dialogue.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday set up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine. In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for Indians in the eastern European nation.

    Russia has positioned around 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine besides sending warships to the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has been denying that it plans to invade Ukraine.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Russia #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 02:49 pm

