    Russia-Ukraine conflict: Three IAF aircraft carrying 629 Indians land in Delhi

    India has been evacuating its citizens from war-torn Ukraine's neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive

    Moneycontrol News
    March 05, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Keshav, an Indian student in Kharkiv, rushed to a metro station after explosions in Kharkiv. (Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Humans of Bombay)

    Three IAF aircraft carrying 629 Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries landed at the Hindon air base in New Delhi on March 5 morning, the air force said.

    India has been evacuating its citizens from war-torn Ukraine's neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

    Follow our LIVE coverage of the Russia-Ukraine War here

    "Till date, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga," the IAF statement said.

    Three C-17 heavy lift transport aircraft of the IAF which had taken off on Friday from the Hindon air base returned on Saturday morning, it mentioned.

    "These flights evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia and Poland. These flights also carried 16.5 tonnes of relief load from India to these countries," the statement added.
    first published: Mar 5, 2022 10:17 am
