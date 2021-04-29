MARKET NEWS

Russia to send oxygen concentrators, medical supplies to India; hold 2+2 dialogue

Two transport planes containing oxygen concentrators, ventilators and medical supplies are already on the way to India, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
Russia is sending oxygen concentrators, ventilators and 22 tonnes of medical supplies to India.

Russia is sending oxygen concentrators, ventilators and 22 tonnes of medical supplies to India as assistance during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two transport planes are already on the way to India, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted.

The two sides are also working on a 2+2 dialogue at a ministerial level, an announcement that came after a telephonic conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said "the leaders decided to establish a new 2+2 dialogue at Minister level comprising Foreign and Defence Ministers from both countries."

Putin appreciated the emergency use authorisation granted to Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

"Had an excellent conversation with my friend President Putin today. We discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation, and I thanked President Putin for Russia's help and support in India's fight against the pandemic," PM Modi tweeted.

Other countries such as the UK, US and France have also agreed to send liquid oxygen and medical supplies to India to help the country fight the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Hindustan Times reported that the first consignment of Sputnik V doses is expected to reach India by the end of the month, Hindustan Times reported.

