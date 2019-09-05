Russia launches expansion at its largest coal port, sends cargo to India

The port said that the terminal's loading capacity had doubled to 50-55 million tonnes per year thanks to the introduction of the line.
Russia has launched the third export line at its largest coal terminal in the country's Far East region, loading the first cargo for India's JSW Steel company, the Vostochny port said in a statement on September 5.The port said that the terminal's loading capacity had doubled to 50-55 million tonnes per year thanks to the introduction of the line.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 01:37 pm