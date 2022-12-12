 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia backs India’s UNSC permanent membership bid, says nation has ‘vast diplomatic experience’

Dec 12, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said India added value to the UNSC with its stance on global and regional issues.

Russia backed India for permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the Primakov Readings International Forum in Moscow earlier this week.

Lavrov said India can even be considered as a global leader due to its economic growth. “I think that India is currently one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth, maybe even the leader. Its population will soon be bigger than that of any other country.

New Delhi has vast diplomatic experience in settling various kinds of problems, as well as authority and a reputation in its region,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also pointed out that India plays active roles in the UN and is an important part of structures like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Asia.

Lavrov said that India is “at the essence of the forming of a multipolar world as one of its most important poles.”