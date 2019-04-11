App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rural voters pip urban in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 62.7% overall turnout 

Union minister Mahesh Sharma is seeking reelection as a BJP candidate from Gautam Buddh Nagar, citing development work.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Gautam Buddh Nagar witnessed 62.7 per cent voter turnout for the Lok Sabha election Thursday, with electors in rural areas outnumbering those in urban areas, said officials. Voting which began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm across 2,397 polling stations in the constituency of 22.97 lakh voters, saw an improvement in poll percentage over the previous polls, they said.

Union minister Mahesh Sharma is seeking reelection as a BJP candidate from Gautam Buddh Nagar, citing development work.

The Congress is hoping a young Arvind Kumar Singh regain the seat it had lost in the 1980s, while the BSP's Satveer Nagar, a rural favourite, is being backed by the Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party as the coalition candidate.

There are 13 candidates including two independent nominees in the fray.

related news

Gautam Buddh Nagar comprises Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Khurja and Sikandrabad assembly segments, with the latter two being in Bulandshahr district, they said.

Except Noida, other segments are predominantly rural areas.

"By the end of voting at 6 pm, Noida witnessed a turnout of 53.6 per cent, Dadri 64.6 per cent, Jewar 68.4 per cent, Khurja 64 per cent, Sikandrabad 62.5 per cent," said officials .

"The overall voter turnout across the constituency was registered at 62.7 per cent," said an official statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had witnessed a turnout of 60 per cent in 2014 and an abysmal 48 per cent in 2009 Lok Sabha polls, according to Election Commission statistics.

The turnout in Noida and Greater Noida was lower than the national average of 66 per cent in 2014 and 58 per cent in 2009.

Over 10,000 security personnel including those from the police, the Provincial Armed Constabulary and paramilitary forces were deployed in the constituency, with drone cameras also used for surveillance, the officials said.

Total male voters are 12.63 lakh, female 10.34 lakh and 133 others, while there were 13,183 first-time voters.

 
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 09:49 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Gautam Buddh Nagar #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: Chennai in trouble after losing 2 quick wickets

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

AP Inter Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh Board to Announce Inter 1st, 2nd ...

AP Inter Result 2019: BIEAP to Declare Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd S ...

IPL 2019 | KKR Mentor Nayar Backs Karthik to Make World Cup Squad

EC Issues Show Cause Notice to Yogi Adityanath And Mayawati For Violat ...

Order Banning Screening of Modi Biopic Does Not Apply to NaMo TV, Says ...

Two Injured as Part of Foot Overbridge Collapses in Navi Mumbai

India Elections Sees 45.6 Million Tweets; National Security Most Talke ...

Ballot Beats Bullet in Maoist Hotbed of Bastar, Records 56% Voter Turn ...

IPL 2019 | Tiwary, Deshpande Attend DC Trials; No Decision Taken

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: From Indian Railways to NaMo TV, Election Co ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Violence, reports of EVM glitches and missing ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: As Western UP goes to poll, everybody wants a ...

'Regime has fallen': Sudan president Omar-al-Bashir ousted by army aft ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.