Rural tap water connections, ODF+ in 1.42 lakh villages: Key highlights of Jal Shakti ministry in 2022

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

While rural households in seven states and Union territories had 100 percent coverage of tap water connection, as many as 10 states and Union territories had less than 50 percent coverage.

Representative image

Clean tap water connections to over 10 crore rural households and open defecation free-plus status for 1.42 lakh villages were among some key achievements for the Jal Shakti Ministry this year.

While rural households in seven states and Union territories had 100 percent coverage of tap water connection, as many as 10 states and Union territories had less than 50 percent coverage. Jharkhand (24 percent) and Lakshadweep (0 percent) had the lowest coverage in the country.

In 2022, as many as 2,12,38,629 households got clean water tap connections bringing the total number of such rural households to 10,78,51,019.

The government has promised 100 per cent tap water connections to all rural households by 2024. A total of 19,36,06,464 rural households have been identified in rural India.

Also, 1,42,799 villages have declared themselves ODF plus. Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha are the top five performing states with maximum number of ODF plus declared villages.

ODF plus village is a village that sustains its ODF status, ensures solid and liquid waste management and is visually clean.