Rural Kashmiri women firmly resist COVID-19 vaccination, fearing menstrual trouble and infertility

A woman receives a dose of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine during an inoculation drive at Tosa Maidan in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on June 21, 2021 (Representative image: Reuters/Danish Ismail)

Women in rural Kashmir are aggressively resisting vaccination against COVID-19, falling prey to rumours and fake WhatsApp messages about how it would upset their menstrual cycle and make them infertile, contrary to medical opinion that vouches for the safety of the jab.

Official data shows that gender disparity in vaccination in Jammu and Kashmir is almost double of the country’s average of 17 percent more men being inoculated than women.

Shameema, a 35-year-old woman in Balpora village in Kashmir’s Shopian district, has not taken the jab as she has been given regular doses of negativity, particularly by other married women.

“They say if women take a dose of the vaccine, it will create problems in pregnancy. Women won’t conceive then,” she said. Talk about the multiple benefits of the vaccine, and she still isn’t sure. “But who can guarantee our safety?” she questioned.

According to the data available on the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) portal, which tracks the beneficiaries on a real-time basis, the highest gender disparity in vaccination is in Srinagar.

The US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued a statement saying pregnant women should take the vaccine because they are at a higher risk of COVID-19. “Based on how these vaccines work in the body, experts believe they are unlikely to pose a risk for people who are pregnant. However, there is currently limited data on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant people,” it said.’

Reasons for vaccine hesitancy

Experts believe baseless rumours have played a crucial role in the behaviour of women and men in Kashmir towards vaccination.

In the villages of Pulwama, about 21 km from Shopian, vaccination drives have been going on for nearly two months now. People are being vaccinated in many villages like Palpora, Chatripora and Trichal.

Najma Parvaiz, a 25-year-old field worker from Trichal village, who is part of the drive, has been going door to door to motivate people to take the vaccines. But this has not been an easy task as she has faced a lot of opposition from women, who believe vaccination is harmful. She tries to persuade them saying she is herself vaccinated. “This encourages a few,” she said.

Social media has also scared people. A few weeks ago, a fake message was widely circulated on social media claimed that a French Nobel laureate, Luc Montagnier, believes that every vaccinated person would die in two years. This alarmed people, particularly women.

Dr. Gurmukh Singh, the zonal medical officer in Tahab, Pulwama said that he hasn’t seen such massive hesitancy before. “Families are scared of taking the vaccine. Motivating people has become an impossible task for us now,” he said. Before the message about the French Nobel laureate was circulated, he said, “people would come forward and we were doing our work smoothly.” But the message has worsened things.

Kashmir-based international radiologist Dr Shahnawaz Kaloo said he gets messages from unmarried, pregnant, and breastfeeding women across Kashmir and outside Kashmir, who have apprehensions about vaccines.

To counter the hesitancy, Singh arranged door-to-door vaccination by groups comprising paramedics, healthcare workers and a surveillance team.

“Women above 18 are more hesitant. They first ask our paramedics whether it is safe for them to get vaccinated and would it affect their fertility later,” he said.

Medical teams have faced aggressive behaviour like shouting, arguing, doors being shut in their faces and in some instances, even stone-throwing. People were often irked that the vaccination team sometimes arrived with recording devices which they considered a breach of their privacy. A health worker who wished to be anonymous said that they had to show videos and pictures as proof that they conducted vaccination drives in the area that they were assigned to.

Doubts regarding menstruation

One of the main reasons that women in Kashmir are avoiding vaccination is the doubt that it may cause infertility and irregular menstrual cycles.

But Dr. Kaloo said that the majority of women he came across have not seen any changes in their menstrual cycle. “While there are anecdotal episodes from women where they say that their cycle has been affected with vaccination, it is nothing to bother about. Cycles have a relation with stress and the overall well-being of a person. The apprehension of taking a vaccine and overthinking about how it is going to affect them could actually be the reason for irregular periods,” he explained.

He said that after one takes a vaccine, an irregular cycle can occur for approximately two subsequent cycles, but then it will be fine.

He said misinformation about vaccination is rampant, which is creating confusion among women. And concerns about fertility are taken very seriously by the women. “But vaccination has nothing to do with fertility,” he clarified.

He said there should be proper channels where experts should be taken into consideration while giving out the information bulletin and experts can take questions from reporters and answer them which could send a better message outside. Perhaps, this could quell the hesitancy and lead to an increase in the number of women ready to take the jab.