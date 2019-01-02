App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee tumbles 75 paise, logs 1st loss in four sessions

On January 1, the rupee had appreciated 34 paise to 69.43 against the American currency.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee on January 2 crashed by 75 paise, its first loss in last four sessions, to close at 70.18 against the US dollar amid strengthening of the greenback and heavy selling in domestic equities.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened lower at 69.60 and fell further to touch the day's low of 70.23 a dollar.

The domestic currency, however, pared some losses and finally ended at 70.18 per dollar, down by 75 paise against its previous close.

On January 1, the rupee had appreciated 34 paise to 69.43 against the American currency.

related news

Forex traders attributed the rupee fall to strong dollar against major global currencies overseas, fall in domestic equities and weak GST collections. Falling crude oil prices, however, supported the rupee and capped the losses to some extent.

"Weak GST collections and concerns around fiscal budget targets added to investor concerns. As a result, the Indian rupee was one of the worst performing emerging market currencies with around 0.9 percent fall," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

Sharma further said that crude holding on to the low prices is the silver lining and bodes well for a recovery in consumer demand in coming months as prices trickle down to the pump.

GST collections dropped to Rs 94,726 crore in December 2018, lower than Rs 97,637 crore collected in the previous month.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading lower at 53.34 per barrel, lower by 0.86 percent.

Meanwhile, the dollar index was trading higher by 0.26 percent at 96.33 against a basket of six currencies in the late afternoon trade.

Meanwhile, foreign funds pulled out Rs 621.06 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 226.18 crore on January 2, provisional data showed.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 06:32 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.